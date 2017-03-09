Every ‘X-Men’ Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

0

The superhero franchise is and has been king of the blockbuster box office for some time now, and while we’re inundated with new superhero movies ever year, X-Men is something of a minor miracle of a franchise. Bryan Singer’s first film redefined what a superhero movie could be 16 years ago, and now over a decade and a half later and eight films deep, this franchise continues going strong. The longevity of this franchise is wildly impressive, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

So with that said, now feels like an appropriate time to go back and revisit the franchise thus far, from X-Men all the way up through the most recent installment Logan. Below, I present to you my ranking of every X-Men movie from worst to best.