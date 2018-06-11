Bethesda Releases Trailers for ‘Fallout 76’, ‘Elder Scrolls VI’, ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’, and More

0

E3 is officially underway, and this weekend was plenty eventful when it came to the gaming panels. Bethesda certainly went all out, not only revealing a brand new trailer and details for the highly anticipated new Fallout title Fallout 76, but also a teaser trailer for a new game called Starfield and an announcement trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI (i.e. Skyrim 2).

Fallout 76 was first announced a couple of weeks ago and is essentially a prequel title in the Fallout franchise, set 20 years after the bombs dropped. Players will see a world ravaged by nuclear war, and will fill the roles of the first survivors to start rebuilding after the Great War. Bethesda says Fallout 76 is four times larger than Fallout 4, making it the largest Fallout game yet. The story is set in the hills of West Virginia, with six distinct regions for players to explore.

But here’s the kicker: Fallout 76 is “entirely online,” but not exactly a massively multiplayer game. It’s described as a “shared world” shooter, and you’ll be playing with real people instead of NPC’s as you roam the West Virginia hills. Fallout 76 will be released on November 14, 2018.

Next up, Bethesda finally confirmed the existence of Starfield, a new space-faring RPG that’s been rumored for years. They only released a short teaser trailer and there aren’t any other details to go by, but it marks Bethesda’s first wholly original franchise in 25 years.

Bethesda also released trailers for the 1980s-set Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, as well as Doom: Eternal.

And last but not least, The Elder Scrolls VI is coming. Bethesda has spent years following up Skyrim with online additions and such, but the studio confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI—which they say is their most requested title—is happening, although it won’t be coming until after Starfield. But seriously you guys, hurry up with my Skyrim 2 already.

Check out the trailers for Fallout 76, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls VI below.