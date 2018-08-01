12 Characters from ‘Breaking Bad’ Who Could Appear in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4

0

AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad is universally acknowledged as one of the best TV dramas of all time, so when Vince Gilligan sought to do the spin-off/prequel Better Call Saul, centering on the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, it raised quite a few eyebrows. Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould had the last laugh, however, crafting a masterpiece that is in some ways very different, yet just as satisfying as the parent show. The tale of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his descent from an essentially ok guy who cuts corners to the morally bankrupt Saul Goodman mirrors in many ways the character arc of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White from Breaking Bad.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the series timeline is how the creators are able to coalesce the characters from Breaking Bad into the Better Call Saul storyline. Every character from the Breaking Bad universe who gets introduced into the Saul plot gives the audience a special little jolt of excitement, and as the timelines of the two shows inch closer and closer (AMC recently announced the series has already been renewed for Season 5), more and more of those reveals are bound to happen.

As for who may appear in the upcoming season the possibilities are virtually endless, but two characters you will not see is the dynamic duo of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Gilligan stated recently they will not appear in Season 4, but the likelihood of them appearing before the end of the series is high. One character will be revealed for certain: Lalo, a baddie who was mentioned fleetingly by Saul in an episode of Breaking Bad, will make his debut and will be portrayed by Tony Dalton (Sense8). So, who else could be seen in Season 4? Read on for some of the usual suspects.