New ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Images Show Jimmy Doing Plenty of Splainin’

If there’s one thing that Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is always exceptional at doing, it’s finding ways to talk himself into or out of anything. His gift of gab is one of the primary reasons he’s such a good hustler, which is good and bad when it comes to the law. He doesn’t like to stay within the boundaries of strict legal procedure (which can be bad for his partner Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn), but on the other hand, he does usually get things to work out his way … sometimes by using rather unscrupulous methods.

In a set of new images for Better Call Saul‘s fourth season, we see Jimmy explaining his way into (or out of) a number of situations featuring Kim, Mike (Jonathan Banks), and others in the pursuit of his desires. Not all look convinced by him, either. We don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s new schemes will be will be in the wake of the tragic events of Season 3’s finale, but we do know that the show is going to be moving even closer to Breaking Bad territory. To that end, there are also a number of familiar Breaking Bad characters to be found in these images, some of whom have already crossed over into Better Call Saul, including Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando). Plus, a few images of what looks like Flashback Jimmy, which is always a delight.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC August 6th at 9 p.m. — check out the new images below, and stay tuned for a full trailer coming soon, potentially during San Diego Comic Con.