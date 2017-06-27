‘Better Call Saul’ Finally Renewed for Season 4 by AMC

0

AMC has finally renewed its Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul for Season 4. The series had been part of negotiations with the network over how much farther co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould thought the story needed to go, as well as other contract talks (especially since there had been some shakeups at Sony in the meantime). But fans need not worry after that devastatingly bleak Season 3 finale — the show will be back, and Slippin’ Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will ride again and continue his descent into Saul Goodman territory.

There is a realistic question about how much longer the show can continue with its current timeline given how it’s already starting to crossover so much with Breaking Bad‘s world. At the same time, the show could also jump to just covering the post-Breaking Bad world we’ve seen in the season cold opens, where Jimmy is now living out his life in Omaha and working at a Cinnabon.

In a statement to the press released today, Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said:

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man’. Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with ‘Better Call Saul.’ Bring on season four!”

The press release also showed a graphic where AMC currently has three out of the four top-watched cable dramas of 2017, with Better Call Saul coming in at number three on the list behind The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, pulling an average of 1.9 million viewers in Live+3 ratings (basically, live + DVR and streaming options). So even while we were a little worried about the delay in Saul‘s return, it has proven to be a critical and viewer hit — something AMC will not be looking to get rid of anytime soon.

The fourth season of Better Call Saul will likely air in 2018, and will let you know of any more news about it as it happens. For now, rejoice! And check out our list of all cancellations and renewals with our TV Lifeline.