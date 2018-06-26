First ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Teaser Visits Los Pollos Hermanos

0

It feels like eons since the last season of Better Call Saul, but its return is nearly here! AMC has released the first teaser as well as the first image for the new season, which predictably doesn’t reveal much (once they got into that habit with Mad Men they never really stopped). However, the tone of the teaser does suggest that things are about to take a more violent turn, now that Jimmy / Saul (Bob Odenkirk) is more involved with the world of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Show creator Vince Gilligan recently told THR that the overlap with Breaking Bad will increase with Season 4,

“It gets darker, it gets richer. It’s still got funny in it, but on the Venn diagram of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the overlap in the center is getting bigger and bigger … There is a very important character — I’m not promising you ever saw this character, but there was a very important character nonetheless from the Breaking Bad era who we’re going to meet this year.”

Check out the new teaser below:

Who else will show up in Season 4? Don’t ask Gus, he’s busy. #BetterCallSaul returns August 6th on @AMC_TV 🍗💀 pic.twitter.com/stu7JrkLh0 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 25, 2018

A new image from the season was also released, one that focuses on Rhea Seehorn‘s Kim Wexler. There has been talk of a Kim spinoff in the future, which could definitely work once she and Jimmy go their separate ways, but in that same THR article Seehorn also said that,

“[Season 4 will explore] her character’s relationship with Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, and how it has been affected by Chuck McGill’s (Michael McKean) suicide from season three. “What they did to Chuck, what Chuck did to himself, Chuck’s death, Jimmy’s reaction to it, what grief does to all of us…they have a huge impact. If you’ve ever been the person that’s supporting someone who is grieving, that has an impact on a relationship,” Seehorn said, adding that Chuck “really still looms large, particularly over this season.”

Better Call Saul returns to AMC August 6th at 9 p.m.