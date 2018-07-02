‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Jimmy McGill’s Turn Toward Saul Goodman

0

“Do you know why God made snakes before lawyers? He needed the practice.” Yep, the transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is well on its way in the fourth season of Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad prequel follows Bob Odenkirk’s scene-stealer on his journey from (relatively) upstanding lawyer to legal aide of the Albuquerque underworld, and the fourth season is poised to bring his world closer than ever to Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) criminal empire.

The Season 4 trailer picks up with Jimmy after Chuck’s (Michael McKean) death, which acts as the catalyst for his transformation into Saul Goodman. Suspended from practicing law for year, sporting a track suit, and reeling from the loss of his brother, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that put his law career and relationships on the line. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks) is growing even surlier and inching towards his role as Gus’ right-hand man, Hector’s collapse sends the cartel into chaos with dangerous ramifications for both Gus and Nacho (Michael Mando), while Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Howard (Patrick Fabian) find themselves at odds once again.

Watch the Season 4 trailer below. Better Call Saul returns to AMC for its fourth season on August 6th. For more, be sure to check out our interview with co-creator Vince Gilligan and Patrick Fabian.