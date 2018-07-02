‘Better Call Saul’: Vince Gilligan on Season 4’s ‘Breaking Bad’ Connections

0

From the red carpet of the 2018 Saturn Awards, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke to Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan and actor Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin) about what we can expect from Season 4. Gilligan has spoken in the recent past about the show connecting more with the Breaking Bad world this year, and told us that “It feels like two shows for the price of one.” Fabian echoed that and said, “Season 4 gets rolling in other directions,” (beyond just the lawyer stuff, which honestly, I love!) and that the advent of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is a “we’re off to the races bell.”

Fabian also tells a hilarious story about what it was like working with Gilligan on the show’s pilot versus how it is now (Gilligan directed the penultimate Season 4 episode), and also has a fanboy moment over sharing the red carpet with Mark Hamill. He also shared that the big question for him as Howard after the emotional events of the Season 3 finale was less about what it meant for his character, and more about how they would move on. Howard will be back, however, Fabian also remarked that there is “no longevity in any storyline, [the writers go] for where the story takes them regardless of collateral damage,” which makes for such tense and exciting television.

Gilligan also added, when asked if there was a plan for future season of the series should be be renewed, that

“[We take things] very much season by season. And I’m less involved than I used to be. Peter Gould, my partner, who co-created the show is running the writers room, and they’re doing it the same way we did it on Breaking Bad, which is very much season by season. We really don’t know where it’s all going. We have ideas, and touchstones we want to get to, but never really sure where it’s going to wind up. And that is to the good, because otherwise, if we knew 5, 6, 7 years ahead of time where we want it to land, it would get stale. So it’s better this way.”

The fourth season will also “deepen and darken” the relationship between Jimmy and Kim, according to Gilligan (which makes me very nervous!) He also revealed that his next project may be a story about Jim Jones and the Jonestown massacre, based around the book Raven, but admits that he’s slowed down on it after “psyching myself out,” because he wants to make sure he does such a complicated and sad story justice. (And yet, he’s done it really well twice before!)

Check out what Gilligan had to say in the videos above, and what Fabian told us in the video below; Better Call Saul Season 4 debuts on AMC August 6th.

