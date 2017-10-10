‘Better Watch Out': Creepy Christmas Comes Early in Our Exclusive Clip

0

Christmas is coming early this year, or at least at the cinema where the holiday home invasion horror comedy Better Watch Out is currently playing in theaters and on VOD. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the film yet, you can get a taste of the twisty-turny and just plain twisted pic with our exclusive clip.

Better Watch Out offers an interesting spin on the rather tired home invasion genre and an always-welcome new entry into the catalogue of holiday horror films. The movie follows a babysitter who finds herself in a perilous predicament when deadly intruders lay siege to the suburban home and she must team up with the kids under her charge to bring them down… until it becomes clear things aren’t quite what they seem.

Directed by Chris Peckover from a story by Zack Kahn, Better Watch Out stars Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Virginia Madsen, and Patrick Warburton. The film is now playing on VOD and in select theaters. Get a taste of the twisted holiday horror in the clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Better Watch Out: