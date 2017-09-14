‘Better Watch Out’ Trailer Cues up a Twisted Holiday Home Invasion

0

It’s a very merry Christmas in the new trailer for the upcoming home invasion horror Better Watch Out, with all the requisite holiday jingles, snowy settings, and Home Alone inspired hijinks. Ok, murder. By hijinks I mean murder. I caught this film at Fantastic Fest last year and passed on reviewing it because it was almost impossible to do so without revealing some of the major twists and turns. Now in a strange promotional move, the latest trailer has decided to give a lot of the film’s big moments away pretty much point blank. So, spoiler warning y’all.

Better Watch Out offers an interesting spin on the rather tired home invasion genre and an always-welcome new entry into the catalogue of holiday horror films. The movie follows a babysitter who finds herself in a perilous predicament when deadly intruders lay siege to the suburban home and she must team up with the kids under her charge to bring them down… until it becomes clear things aren’t quite what they seem.

Directed by Chris Peckover from a story by Zack Kahn, Better Watch Out stars Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton. Well Go USA will release the film in theaters and on VOD October 6th.

