Watch: Zach Galifianakis Resurrects ‘Between Two Ferns’ with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B

0

It’s been two years since Zach Galifianakis dropped a new episode of the Funny or Die bit Between Two Ferns, but he’s back with two wildly different guests. Funny or Die released the episode today, which features Jerry Seinfeld getting berated about everything from Seinfeld to Bee Movie before Galifianakis pushes Seinfeld aside for a better guest, Cardi B. It’s a delightful affair, and Seinfeld gets in a few digs of his own about the legacy of The Hangover franchise.

Between Two Ferns originated as a short film on a scrapped pilot from Scott Aukerman and B.J. Porter for Fox, which subsequently was posted on Funny or Die in 2008. Galifianakis and Aukerman continued to produce three or four episodes a year for a while, but the show went cold in 2014 before coming back for a one-off in 2016 featuring Hillary Clinton.

It’s unclear exactly why Galifianakis decided to bring Between Two Ferns back now, but Seinfeld is in the midst of promoting the new season of his excellent series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix, so it’s not like he’s simply a random guest. I’ll be curious to see if there’s more where this came from, or if this is another one-off. Honestly, if Galifianakis and Aukerman want to keep dropping a new episode or two every few years for the next decade that seems perfectly in line with the ridiculous spirit of the show.

Watch the Seinfeld and Cardi B episode below, with a special guest. And speaking of Aukerman, if you’re a fan of him and/or Edgar Wright or R.E.M, I highly recommend listening to the latest episode of Aukerman and Adam Scott‘s R.E.M. podcast “R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: M?” with Wright.