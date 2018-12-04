‘Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis’ Movie in the Works at Netflix

0

As further proof that Netflix has money to burn, the streaming service has greenlit a Between Two Ferns movie based on the popular web series starring Zach Galifianakis. Not only that, but THR reports that filming on the feature is already underway, with Galifianakis reprising his role as a broad version of himself who conducts odd interviews with celebrity guests.

The web series launched in 2008 on Funny or Die with Michael Cera serving as the first guest, and Ruben Fleischer—the filmmaker behind Zombieland—directing the first two episodes. At the time, Galifianakis was merely a popular comedian and actor with a growing following, and this Funny or Die series served as an extension of his peculiar sense of humor. But after The Hangover rocketed Galifianakis to superstardom, the guests on Between Two Ferns became even bigger gets, with folks like Natalie Portman, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, and eventually President Barack Obama making appearances.

The series was never super consistent in its timing, and Funny or Die aired episodes sporadically, seemingly whenever Galifianakis and co-creator Scott Aukerman felt like it. This past June, they released the first new episode in nearly two years, a truly bizarre interview with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.

THR doesn’t have many details on the Between Two Ferns movie other than the fact that Auckerman, who directed the bulk of the series, is at the helm and filming is already underway. Performers rumored to be making appearances include Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Keanu Reeves, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms.

I’m a huge fan of Galifianakis and the show, but I have a hard time seeing how something that succeeds precisely because it is so brief can be stretched into a feature length film. But perhaps that’s the point. I suppose we’ll find out sooner or later.