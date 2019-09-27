Benedict Cumberbatch and Zach Galifianakis Use the C-Word a Lot in Uncut ‘Between Two Ferns’ Interview

0

On the heels of the extended interview with Paul Rudd from Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Netflix has now released an extended interview with Benedict Cumberbatch. For those who haven’t seen the film, the plot involves Zack Galifianakis and his crew hitting the road to get more interviews with celebrities so that Funny or Die will grant Zack his own talk show that isn’t on public access.

The “interview” with Cumberbatch goes about as well as can be expected with Galifianakis never quite getting Cumberbatch’s name right, a discussion over why British people use the C-word so much, re-litigating Britain’s colonial past with America, and more. Basically, it seems like a bunch of different topics that were meant to be cut down into the funniest parts of the movie rather than a full sketch that knows how to circle back on itself (although the C-word joke at the end is pretty good). It’s fine for what it is, but it’s also kind of in line with The Movie, which is that there are a few moments where you laugh really hard, but then you forget about the rest.

Check out the Between Two Ferns: The Movie extended interview with Benedict Cumberbatch below. The movie is now on Netflix and also stars Peter Dinklage, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves, Chance the Rapper along with other celebrities.

Here’s the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie: