Watch Zach Galifianakis Neg Paul Rudd in a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Uncut Interview

I expected Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie to deliver the goods when it came to star Zach Galifianakis (playing a fictional version of himself, as he did in the popular Funny or Die series of the same name), shot some real zingers at his celebrity guests. What I never expected was Netflix to actually release an uncut, and thereby extended, version of Galifianakis’ interview with Paul Rudd. The interview we get in the movie only lasts a few minutes but this newer, uncut version runs a little longer and goes big with its negging and its punchlines.

Some of the one-liners from the movie version of the Rudd interview make it into this uncut version, including Galifianakis’ opener — “Some people have it all, looks and talent. How does it feel to only have looks?” — as well as some fun cracks at his career as a Marvel Cinematic Universe star, including the chyron reading “Paul Rud: Aunt Man”. Things get even funnier as they simultaneously get more awkward, with Galifianakis taking some bold potshots at Rudd being a Jewish actor and Rudd fearlessly firing back about Galifianakis being Greek. The guys go toe-to-toe and Rudd consistently gets the upper hand even as Galifianakis tries to knock him down. It’s just incredible and yes, you must watch.

For those unfamiliar, the Between Two Ferns premise is this: Galifianakis plays a version of himself who works as the host of a cable-access program called Between Two Ferns. Each episode has Galifianakis interviewing an A-list celeb (past guests include former president Barack Obama, Brad Pitt, and Ben Stiller) but instead of having a genial conversation, the fictional Galifianakis throws curveballs including backhanded compliments, insults, and downright awkward observations. While celebrities are familiar with the premise, interviews are mostly improvised to allow for maximum shock factor.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is available to stream on Netflix now. Still curious about? Check out Collider editor Matt Goldberg’s review for more.