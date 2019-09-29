‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Director Scott Aukerman & Lauren Lapkus on Improvising and Deleted Scenes

0

With Between Two Ferns: The Movie now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with director Scott Aukerman and co-star Lauren Lapkus for an exclusive interview. During the fun conversation, they talked about how they kept the film a secret, memorable days from filming, how none of the guests know what Zach Galifianakis is going to ask, the three-hour first cut, deleted scenes, how they’ll be releasing the full interviews with everyone in the film each week, and a lot more.

If you’ve never seen an episode of Between Two Ferns, it originally launched on the sketch comedy website Funny or Die back in 2008 and features Galifianakis interviewing famous guests and asking them humiliating and inappropriate questions. Each episode is around five minutes and they’ll always make you laugh. The feature film sees Galifianakis attempting to interview ten famous people in two weeks and if he’s successful he’ll land his dream job of doing a late-night talk show. Between Two Ferns: The Movie stars Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo as his “crew” and and features cameos from Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rust, Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves, Chance the Rapper, and other “celebrities”.

Check out what Lauren Lapkus & Scott Aukerman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. You can also read Matt Goldberg’s review of the film here.

Lauren Lapkus & Scott Aukerman:

How much do the guests know what Zach Galifianakis is going to ask?

How everything is improvised.

Do the guests have to approve the bloopers used in the end credits?

Lauren talks about some memorable days from filming.

How they kept the film a secret.

Any chance of deleted scenes being released.

How his first cut was three hours.

How they will be releasing the full interviews of everyone in the film every week.

Here’s the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie: