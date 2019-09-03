‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Trailer Momentarily Kills Matthew McConaughey

0

Netflix has released the trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Based on the long-running Funny or Die sketch series where Zach Galifianakis dryly insults his famous guests and asks them humiliating questions, the feature-length film will see Galifianakis and his “crew” (fellow comic actors Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo) hitting the road to regain his “reputation” after almost killing Matthew McConaughey during an interview. This means interviewing other famous people and more embarrassing questions.

On the one hand, this looks like just a series of Between Two Ferns sketches stitched together by a loose road-trip plot. On the other hand, I have absolutely no problem with that. Every time a new Between Two Ferns hits the Internet, I drop what I’m doing to watch, and they’re always terrific. Saying, “this is just 90 minutes of Between Two Ferns with minimal plot” isn’t going to dissuade me from seeing this movie.

Check out the Between Two Ferns trailer below. The film hits Netflix on September 20th and features cameos from Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rust, Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves, Chance the Rapper, and other “celebrities”.

Here’s the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie: