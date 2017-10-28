Beulah Koale on Finding His Character in ‘Thank You for Your Service’

0

On a July day in 2007, Tausolo ‘Solo’ Aeiti survived an IED explosion. The soldier, alongside four others, was in a Humvee patrolling the Baghdad streets when the vehicle ran over a buried bomb, destroying the vehicle and killing one. Tausolo suffered a traumatic brain injury from the explosion – and when he returned home from service, also experienced severe PTSD (which is chronicled in both the book & now film Thank You for Your Service).

Portraying a real person suffering from PTSD with a traumatic brain injury would be a herculean task for even the most seasoned actor. Now imagine it’s your first role in a US feature film ever – which is exactly the case for newcomer Beulah Koale, a New Zealand-borne actor who cut his chops on the native soap Shortland Street.

In his US-debut Thank You For Your Service, Koale costars as Tausolo Aeiti - a soldier who returns home from war alongside Adam Schumann (Miles Teller) and Will Waller (Joe Cole) changed both physically and emotionally. It’s a tough role – one that veers from heartbreaking to terrifying in a single scene – yet Koale navigates these extremes like he’s already been starring in dozens of features for decades.

In the following interview with Beulah Koale, the actor discusses portraying someone suffering from a traumatic brain injury, struggling with the complexities of the role and how meeting & talking with the real-life Tausolo Aeiti helped him find the character/person. For the full interview, watch above.

Beulah Koale: