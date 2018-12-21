‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ Revival with Original 90s Cast Is Being Shopped to Networks

0

Maybe it’s because it’s the holiday season, but I’m not even mad about this potential revival of Beverly Hills, 90210. I’d probably be ok with a reboot, too (er, another reboot — a CW reboot did air from 2008-2013). 90210 is the genesis of the modern teen drama, a sprawling soap opera investigating the lives of the wealthy in one of America’s richest zip codes. Its formula has been imitated over and over, to varying degrees of success (The O.C. was probably its truest spiritual successor), and many of its cast members remain mainstays of TV.

So the idea of bringing back Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris (no Shannen Doherty yet) is actually kind of a fun one to think about. The question would be whether the revival sought to incorporate elements from the CW reboot, which takes place in-universe and featured Spelling, Garth, and Doherty in its first season.

The revival comes from writers/executive producers Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the original series and the reboot, as well as CBS TV Studios-based Ghen Maynard. Now, I’m calling it a “revival” because it’s a continuation of a story with the same cast, but curious it is being referred to in the original release as a “reboot.” Further, It may not be a traditional revival, and could focus on fictionalized versions of the actors themselves rather than the current lives of their characters. Either way, I’m in.

The series is being shopped to networks and streaming services, with some interest reportedly being expressed by multiple outlets. Even if the project does find a home, it’s a long road to getting onscreen, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. For now, let us know your thought on this potential revival, and what you might like to see it cover, story-wise.