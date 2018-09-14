Beyond Fest 2018 Lineup Includes ‘Halloween’, ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Attention, Los Angeles residents: Beyond Fest is bringing the heat this year with an absolute knockout of genre programming. The festival previously announced a killer David Cronenberg lineup, which is a 13-film celebration of the filmmaker’s career, including appearances from the man himself. But before that, you can get caught up on all the must-see titles from the festival circuit.
Some highlights from the lineup include David Gordon Green‘s much-anticipated Halloween and Steve McQueen‘s heist thriller Widows, both of which earned glowing reviews of out TIFF, Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale, S. Craig Zahler‘s Dragged Across Concrete the delightful Christmas zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse, and the world premiere of Eli Roth’s History of Horror. There are also a number of classics getting the screening treatment, from Akira to Black Christmas,The Wicker Man (the good one), the 4K Maniac restoration, and at the top of my hype list, Bubba Ho-Tep, which is a movie I have always wanted to see with a vocal crowd. Beyond Fest over here making dreams come true this year.
See below for the full lineup of newly announced film titles for Beyond Fest 2018. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.
HULU THEATRE
AKIRA in 35mm
Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo
Country: Japan
Runtime: 124 min.
Year: 1988
AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jim Hosking
Country: USA
Runtime: 108 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jim Hosking in Person
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Drew Goddard
Country: USA
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Drew Goddard and Jeremy Latchman in Person
BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME TWO
World Premiere
Director: Justin MacGregor
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin MacGregor in Person
BLACK CHRISTMAS
Director: Bob Clark
Country: Canada
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1974
BUBBA HO-TEP in 35mm (Free Screening)
Director: Don Coscarelli
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2002
GUESTS: Don Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister in Person
CLIMAX
West Coast Premiere
Director: Gaspar Noé
Country: France
Runtime: 96 min
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Sofia Boutella in Person
DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE
West Coast Premiere
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Country: USA
Runtime: 159 min.
Year: 2018im
GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Dallas Sonnier in person
DOBERMAN COP
Director: Kinji FukasakuIT
Country: Japan
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1977
Guests: Sonny Chiba in person
THE WICKER MAN in 35mm
Director: Robin Hardy
Country: UK
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1973
ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR
Co-presented with Cinematic Void + Friday Night Frights
World Premiere
Country: USA
Runtime: 42 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: William Lustig and Eli Roth in Person
FLASH GORDON in 35mm
Director: Mike Hodges
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person
HALLOWEEN
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Gordon Green
Country: USA
Runtime: 109 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person
HALLOWEEN
Director: John Carpenter
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1978
GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person
LIFE AFTER FLASH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Lisa Downs
Country: UK
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person
LIQUID SKY – 4K Restoration
Director: Slava Tsukerman
Country: USA
Runtime: 112 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Slava Tsukerman in Person
LORDS OF CHAOS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jonas Åkerlund
Country: UK, Sweden
Runtime: 112 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Jonas Åkerlund in Person
MANIAC – 4K Digital Restoration
West Coast Premiere
Director: William Lustig
Country: USA
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Bill Lustig and Eli Roth in Person
THE MONSTER SQUAD
Director: Fred Dekker
Country: USA
Runtime: 79 min.
Year: 1987
GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker
SHADOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Zhang Yimou
Country: China
Runtime: 116 min.
Year: 2018
WIDOWS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Steve McQueen
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: 128 min.
Year: 2018
WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS
Director: Andre Gower
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker
SHUDDER THEATRE
A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jérémie Guez
Country: Belgium, France
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2018
ABSURD presented by Rendezvous (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere – New 4K Scan
Director: Joe D’Amato
Country: Italy
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1981
ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK – Restoration (Free Screening)
Presented by CInematic Void
Director: Sergio Martino
Country: Italy, Spain
Runtime: 88 min
Year: 1972
ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: John McPhail
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2017
THE BOAT (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Winston Azzopardi
Country: UK
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2018
BORDER (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 101 min.
Year: 2018
DJANGO – Restoration (Free Screening)
Presented by CInematic Void
Director: Sergio Corbucci
Country: Italy, Spain
Runtime: 91 min
Year: 1966
THE GUILTY (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Gustav Möller
Country: Denmark
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2018
LUZ (Free Screening)
Director: Tilman Singer
Country: Germany
Runtime: 70 min.
Year: 2018
MONSTER PARTY (Free Screening)
World Premiere
Director: Chris von Hoffmann
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2018
THE NIGHTSHIFTER (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Dennison Ramalho
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 110 min.
Year: 2018
THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Orson Oblowitz
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Orson Oblowitz
THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Henry Dunham
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Henry Dunham, Dallas Sonnier and cast and crew in person
TERRIFIED (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Demián Rugna
Country: Argentina
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 2017
THE WIND (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Emma Tammi
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Emma Tammi and cast and crew in person