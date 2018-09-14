Beyond Fest 2018 Lineup Includes ‘Halloween’, ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Facebook Messenger

Attention, Los Angeles residents: Beyond Fest is bringing the heat this year with an absolute knockout of genre programming. The festival previously announced a killer David Cronenberg lineup, which is a 13-film celebration of the filmmaker’s career, including appearances from the man himself. But before that, you can get caught up on all the must-see titles from the festival circuit.

Some highlights from the lineup include David Gordon Green‘s much-anticipated Halloween and Steve McQueen‘s heist thriller Widows, both of which earned glowing reviews of out TIFF, Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale, S. Craig Zahler‘s Dragged Across Concrete the delightful Christmas zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse, and the world premiere of Eli Roth’s History of Horror. There are also a number of classics getting the screening treatment, from Akira to Black Christmas,The Wicker Man (the good one), the 4K Maniac restoration, and at the top of my hype list, Bubba Ho-Tep, which is a movie I have always wanted to see with a vocal crowd. Beyond Fest over here making dreams come true this year.

an-evening-with-beverly-luff-linn-aubrey-plaza

Image via UPHE Group

See below for the full lineup of newly announced film titles for Beyond Fest 2018. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.

HULU THEATRE

AKIRA in 35mm

Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Country: Japan

Runtime: 124 min.

Year: 1988

AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jim Hosking

Country: USA

Runtime: 108 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jim Hosking in Person

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Drew Goddard

Country: USA

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Drew Goddard and Jeremy Latchman in Person

BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME TWO

World Premiere

Director: Justin MacGregor

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin MacGregor in Person

BLACK CHRISTMAS

Director: Bob Clark

Country: Canada

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 1974

BUBBA HO-TEP in 35mm (Free Screening)

Director: Don Coscarelli

Country: USA

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2002

GUESTS: Don Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister in Person

CLIMAX

West Coast Premiere

Director: Gaspar Noé

Country: France

Runtime: 96 min

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Sofia Boutella in Person

climax-movie

Image via Wild Bunch

DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE

West Coast Premiere

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Country: USA

Runtime: 159 min.

Year: 2018im

GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Dallas Sonnier in person

DOBERMAN COP
Director: Kinji FukasakuIT
Country: Japan
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1977
Guests: Sonny Chiba in person

THE WICKER MAN in 35mm

Director: Robin Hardy

Country: UK

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1973

ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR

Co-presented with Cinematic Void + Friday Night Frights

World Premiere

Country: USA

Runtime: 42 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: William Lustig and Eli Roth in Person

FLASH GORDON in 35mm

Director: Mike Hodges

Country: USA

Runtime: 111 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person

HALLOWEEN

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: USA

Runtime: 109 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person

HALLOWEEN

Director: John Carpenter

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1978

GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person

halloween-michael-myers

Image via Universal Pictures / Blumhouse

LIFE AFTER FLASH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lisa Downs

Country: UK

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2017

GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person

LIQUID SKY – 4K Restoration

Director: Slava Tsukerman

Country: USA

Runtime: 112 min.

Year: 1982

GUESTS: Slava Tsukerman in Person

LORDS OF CHAOS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jonas Åkerlund

Country: UK, Sweden

Runtime: 112 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Jonas Åkerlund in Person

MANIAC – 4K Digital Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: William Lustig

Country: USA

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Bill Lustig and Eli Roth in Person

THE MONSTER SQUAD

Director: Fred Dekker

Country: USA

Runtime: 79 min.

Year: 1987

GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker

SHADOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Zhang Yimou

Country: China

Runtime: 116 min.

Year: 2018

WIDOWS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steve McQueen

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 128 min.

Year: 2018

widows-image-2

Image via 20th Century Fox

WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS

Director: Andre Gower

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker

SHUDDER THEATRE

A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jérémie Guez

Country: Belgium, France

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2018

ABSURD presented by Rendezvous (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere – New 4K Scan

Director: Joe D’Amato

Country: Italy

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 1981

ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK – Restoration (Free Screening)

Presented by CInematic Void

Director: Sergio Martino

Country: Italy, Spain

Runtime: 88 min

Year: 1972

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: John McPhail

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2017

THE BOAT (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Winston Azzopardi

Country: UK

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2018

BORDER (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: Sweden

Runtime: 101 min.

Year: 2018

DJANGO – Restoration (Free Screening)

Presented by CInematic Void

Director: Sergio Corbucci

Country: Italy, Spain

Runtime: 91 min

Year: 1966

THE GUILTY (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Gustav Möller

Country: Denmark

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2018

LUZ (Free Screening)

Director: Tilman Singer

Country: Germany

Runtime: 70 min.

Year: 2018

MONSTER PARTY (Free Screening)

World Premiere

Director: Chris von Hoffmann

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2018

THE NIGHTSHIFTER (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dennison Ramalho

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 110 min.

Year: 2018

THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Orson Oblowitz

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Orson Oblowitz

THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Henry Dunham

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Henry Dunham, Dallas Sonnier and cast and crew in person

TERRIFIED (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Demián Rugna

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 2017

THE WIND (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Emma Tammi

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 2018

GUESTS: Emma Tammi and cast and crew in person

beyond-fest-2018-poster

