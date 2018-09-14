Beyond Fest 2018 Lineup Includes ‘Halloween’, ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

0

Attention, Los Angeles residents: Beyond Fest is bringing the heat this year with an absolute knockout of genre programming. The festival previously announced a killer David Cronenberg lineup, which is a 13-film celebration of the filmmaker’s career, including appearances from the man himself. But before that, you can get caught up on all the must-see titles from the festival circuit.

Some highlights from the lineup include David Gordon Green‘s much-anticipated Halloween and Steve McQueen‘s heist thriller Widows, both of which earned glowing reviews of out TIFF, Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale, S. Craig Zahler‘s Dragged Across Concrete the delightful Christmas zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse, and the world premiere of Eli Roth’s History of Horror. There are also a number of classics getting the screening treatment, from Akira to Black Christmas,The Wicker Man (the good one), the 4K Maniac restoration, and at the top of my hype list, Bubba Ho-Tep, which is a movie I have always wanted to see with a vocal crowd. Beyond Fest over here making dreams come true this year.

Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.