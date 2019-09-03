Beyond Fest 2019 Lineup Includes ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Monsters’ & ‘Jennifer’s Body’ 10th-Anniversary Screening

0

Festival season is in full swing and it just turned September, which means it’s peak genre time too, so it’s perfect timing for the full Beyond Fest 2019 lineup to drop. The highest-attended genre fest in the US, Beyond Fest returns with 39 features this year for another 14-day celebration of genre in Hollywood, California.

The fest runs from Wednesday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 8, once again setting up shop in the historic Egyptian Theatre with a lineup that includes Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit, Richard Stanley‘s Color Out of Space, Craig Brewer‘s Dolemite Is My Name, and Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite, to name a few. Other standouts include festival hits The Lodge, Come to Daddy, The Vast of Night and Little Monsters.

As usual, the fest also features a peak seasonal repertory slate, including a Tom Atkins triple feature of The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Night of the Creeps with Atkins in attendance, a 10th anniversary screening for Jennifer’s Body with Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in attendance, William Friedkin on-hand for a screening of The Exorcist, and a closing-night reunion screening of Natural Born Killers with Oliver Stone, Woody Harrelson, Juliet Lewis, and Don Murphy stopping by for a post-screening Q&A.

That’s just scratching the surface and this might just be the fest’s most impressive lineup yet. Check out the full lineup details below, with shorts TBA. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM PST, and if the sell-out rate on recent years are any indication, you’re gonna want be ready to buy when the sale goes live.

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BLISS

Director: Joe Begos

Country: USA

Runtime: 80 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person

COLOR OUT OF SPACE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Richard Stanley

Country: USA

Runtime: 111 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

COME TO DADDY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ant Timpson

Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person

DANIEL ISN’T REAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Craig Brewer

Country: USA

Runtime: 118 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person

DOLEMITE

Director: D’Urville Martin

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 1975

THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED 4K Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: USA

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 1981

GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca

THE EXORCIST Director’s Cut

Director: William Friedkin

Country: USA

Runtime: 128 min.

Year: 1973

GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person

THE FOG

Director: John Carpenter

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Travis Stevens

Country: USA

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person

HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH

Director: Tommy Lee Wallace

Country: USA

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 1982

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS

World Premiere

Director: David A. Weiner

Country: UK

Runtime: 240 minutes

Year: 2019

GUESTS: To be announced

JENNIFER’S BODY

Director: Karyn Kusama

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 min.

Year: 2009

GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person

JOE BOB BRIGGS’ “HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD”

Special Event

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person

JOJO RABBIT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Taika Waititi

Country: Germany | USA

Runtime: 108 min.

Year: 2019

LITTLE MONSTERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Abe Forsythe

Country: Australia | UK | USA

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2019

THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE 4K Restoration

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jorge Grau

Country: Spain | Italy

Runtime: 93 min.

Year: 1974

THE LODGE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Country: UK | USA

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2019

THE LONG GOODBYE

Director: Robert Altman

Country: USA

Runtime: 113 min.

Year: 1973

GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person

MISTER AMERICA

World Premiere

Director: Eric Notarnicola

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person

NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)

Director: Oliver Stone

Country: USA

Runtime: 118 min.

Year: 1994

GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person

NIGHT OF THE CREEPS

Director: Fred Dekker

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1986

GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

PARASITE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 132 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person

SAMURAI MARATHON 1855

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bernard Rose

Country: Japan | UK

Runtime: 103 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person

TAMMY AND THE T-REX

West Coast Premiere

Director: Stewart Raffill

Country: USA

Runtime: 82 min.

Year: 1994

GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person

VFW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: USA

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person

SECOND SCREEN – SPIELBERG THEATRE

1BR (Free Screening)

US Premiere

Director: David Marmor

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra

BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)

US Premiere

Director: David Gregory

Country: USA

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 2019

GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person

DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)

Director: Al Adamson

Country: USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1971

GUESTS: Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon ‘Bud’ Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person

JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mirrah Foulkes

Country: Australia

Runtime: 105 min.

Year: 2019

KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)

Director: Fabrizio De Angelis

Country: Italy

Runtime: 90 min.

Year: 1989

MADMAN (Free Screening)

Director: Joe Giannone

Country: USA

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1981

MARY (Free Screening)

Special Screening

Director: Michael Goi

Country: USA

Runtime: 84 min.

Year: 2019

MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)

LA Premiere

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Country: USA

Runtime: 95 min.

Year: 2019

MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)

Theatrical Premiere

Director: Richard Erdman

Country: USA

Runtime: 51 min.

Year: 1971

PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)

Director: Luigi Cozzi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 88 min.

Year: 1989

PORTALS (Free Screening)

World Premiere

Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O’Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto

Country: USA

Runtime: 85 min.

Year: 2019

SWALLOW (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Country: USA | France

Runtime: 94 min.

Year: 2019

THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrew Patterson

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 min.

Year: 2019