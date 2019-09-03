Beyond Fest 2019 Lineup Includes ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Monsters’ & ‘Jennifer’s Body’ 10th-Anniversary Screening

Festival season is in full swing and it just turned September, which means it’s peak genre time too, so it’s perfect timing for the full Beyond Fest 2019 lineup to drop. The highest-attended genre fest in the US, Beyond Fest returns with 39 features this year for another 14-day celebration of genre in Hollywood, California.
The fest runs from Wednesday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 8, once again setting up shop in the historic Egyptian Theatre with a lineup that includes Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit, Richard Stanley‘s Color Out of Space, Craig Brewer‘s Dolemite Is My Name, and Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite, to name a few. Other standouts include festival hits The Lodge, Come to Daddy, The Vast of Night and Little Monsters.
As usual, the fest also features a peak seasonal repertory slate, including a Tom Atkins triple feature of The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Night of the Creeps with Atkins in attendance, a 10th anniversary screening for Jennifer’s Body with Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in attendance, William Friedkin on-hand for a screening of The Exorcist, and a closing-night reunion screening of Natural Born Killers with Oliver Stone, Woody Harrelson, Juliet Lewis, and Don Murphy stopping by for a post-screening Q&A.
That’s just scratching the surface and this might just be the fest’s most impressive lineup yet. Check out the full lineup details below, with shorts TBA. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM PST, and if the sell-out rate on recent years are any indication, you’re gonna want be ready to buy when the sale goes live.
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
BLISS
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 80 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person
COLOR OUT OF SPACE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Richard Stanley
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
COME TO DADDY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ant Timpson
Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person
DANIEL ISN’T REAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Craig Brewer
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person
DOLEMITE
Director: D’Urville Martin
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1975
THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED 4K Restoration
West Coast Premiere
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 1981
GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca
THE EXORCIST Director’s Cut
Director: William Friedkin
Country: USA
Runtime: 128 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person
THE FOG
Director: John Carpenter
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Travis Stevens
Country: USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person
HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
Director: Tommy Lee Wallace
Country: USA
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS
World Premiere
Director: David A. Weiner
Country: UK
Runtime: 240 minutes
Year: 2019
GUESTS: To be announced
JENNIFER’S BODY
Director: Karyn Kusama
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2009
GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person
JOE BOB BRIGGS’ “HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD”
Special Event
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person
JOJO RABBIT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Taika Waititi
Country: Germany | USA
Runtime: 108 min.
Year: 2019
LITTLE MONSTERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Abe Forsythe
Country: Australia | UK | USA
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019
THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE 4K Restoration
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jorge Grau
Country: Spain | Italy
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 1974
THE LODGE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Country: UK | USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019
THE LONG GOODBYE
Director: Robert Altman
Country: USA
Runtime: 113 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person
MISTER AMERICA
World Premiere
Director: Eric Notarnicola
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person
NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)
Director: Oliver Stone
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person
NIGHT OF THE CREEPS
Director: Fred Dekker
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
PARASITE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 132 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person
SAMURAI MARATHON 1855
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bernard Rose
Country: Japan | UK
Runtime: 103 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person
TAMMY AND THE T-REX
West Coast Premiere
Director: Stewart Raffill
Country: USA
Runtime: 82 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person
VFW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person
SECOND SCREEN – SPIELBERG THEATRE
1BR (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Marmor
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra
BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Gregory
Country: USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person
DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)
Director: Al Adamson
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1971
GUESTS: Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon ‘Bud’ Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person
JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mirrah Foulkes
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 min.
Year: 2019
KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)
Director: Fabrizio De Angelis
Country: Italy
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1989
MADMAN (Free Screening)
Director: Joe Giannone
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1981
MARY (Free Screening)
Special Screening
Director: Michael Goi
Country: USA
Runtime: 84 min.
Year: 2019
MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)
LA Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 min.
Year: 2019
MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)
Theatrical Premiere
Director: Richard Erdman
Country: USA
Runtime: 51 min.
Year: 1971
PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)
Director: Luigi Cozzi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1989
PORTALS (Free Screening)
World Premiere
Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O’Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2019
SWALLOW (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Country: USA | France
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019
THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrew Patterson
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 2019