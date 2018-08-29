Beyond Fest Announces David Cronenberg Retrospective with Filmmaker in Attendance

0

The genre film festival Beyond Fest is getting a hefty dose of Cronenberg. It was announced today that Beyond Fest will be hosting Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh, which is a 13-film celebration of filmmaker David Cronenberg’s career. For the first time in a decade, Cronenberg will return to Los Angeles to be in attendance for three of the screenings, joined by actors, collaborators, and guest moderators.

The Cronenberg-attended screenings are as follows. First there’s a screening of Dead Ringers on September 29th, where Cronenberg will be joined by composer Howard Shore with director Mick Garris moderating. Then on September 30th, Cronenberg will be joined by Shore again and Geena Davis for back-to-back screenings of The Fly and Naked Lunch. Then on October 1st, Cronenberg will be in attendance for a double bill of Videodrome and Existenz, and he’ll be joined by Debbie Harry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Shore once again with director Leigh Whannell moderating the Q&A between the two films.

Check out the full list of Cronenberg films screening at the festival below, which will all be screened in 35mm. For more on Beyond Fest, click here.

CRONENBERG WITH CRONENBERG: A RETROSPECTIVE OF THE NEW FLESHPROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

SHIVERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1976

RABID

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1977

THE BROOD

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 1979

SCANNERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 103 min.

Year: 1981

DEAD RINGERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 min.

Year: 2017

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore

THE FLY

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA / UK / Canada

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 1986

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Geena Davis

NAKED LUNCH

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canad / UK / Japan

Runtime: 115 min.

Year: 1991

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, (Geena Davis)

VIDEODROME

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1983

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Debbie Harry (Jennifer Jason Leigh)

EXISTENZ

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK / France

Runtime: 97 min.

Year: 1999

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Debbie Harry)

AERO THEATRE

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA / Germany / Canada

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 2005

EASTERN PROMISES

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: UK / Canada / USA

Runtime: 101 min.

Year: 2007

SPIDER

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK / France

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 2002

CRASH

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 1996