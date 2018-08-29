Beyond Fest Announces David Cronenberg Retrospective with Filmmaker in Attendance

The genre film festival Beyond Fest is getting a hefty dose of Cronenberg. It was announced today that Beyond Fest will be hosting Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh, which is a 13-film celebration of filmmaker David Cronenberg’s career. For the first time in a decade, Cronenberg will return to Los Angeles to be in attendance for three of the screenings, joined by actors, collaborators, and guest moderators.
The Cronenberg-attended screenings are as follows. First there’s a screening of Dead Ringers on September 29th, where Cronenberg will be joined by composer Howard Shore with director Mick Garris moderating. Then on September 30th, Cronenberg will be joined by Shore again and Geena Davis for back-to-back screenings of The Fly and Naked Lunch. Then on October 1st, Cronenberg will be in attendance for a double bill of Videodrome and Existenz, and he’ll be joined by Debbie Harry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Shore once again with director Leigh Whannell moderating the Q&A between the two films.
Check out the full list of Cronenberg films screening at the festival below, which will all be screened in 35mm. For more on Beyond Fest, click here.
CRONENBERG WITH CRONENBERG: A RETROSPECTIVE OF THE NEW FLESHPROGRAM
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
SHIVERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1976
RABID
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1977
THE BROOD
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 1979
SCANNERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 103 min.
Year: 1981
DEAD RINGERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore
THE FLY
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA / UK / Canada
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Geena Davis
NAKED LUNCH
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canad / UK / Japan
Runtime: 115 min.
Year: 1991
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, (Geena Davis)
VIDEODROME
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1983
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Debbie Harry (Jennifer Jason Leigh)
EXISTENZ
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK / France
Runtime: 97 min.
Year: 1999
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Debbie Harry)
AERO THEATRE
A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA / Germany / Canada
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2005
EASTERN PROMISES
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: UK / Canada / USA
Runtime: 101 min.
Year: 2007
SPIDER
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK / France
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 2002
CRASH
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 1996