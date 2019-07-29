Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quantic Dream’s ‘Beyond: Two Souls’, Now Optimized for PC

0

Here’s a fun opportunity for PC gamers out there: You can win a free copy of Beyond: Two Souls in our giveaway, courtesy of Quantic Dream! A unique psychological-action-thriller featuring A-list Hollywood performances from Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes players on a thrilling journey across the globe as they play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Players’ actions will determine her fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger and heart-wrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is.

Now available on PC, players will be able to experience the entire Beyond: Two Souls story, complete with ‘Advanced Experiments’ downloadable content and featuring stunningly optimized visuals, including 4K resolution, widescreen 21:9 compatibility and 60 fps frame-rate. Jodie’s story can be played in either cinematic or chronological order, and players can share the experience with a friend in local co-op mode.

Here’s what writer-director David Cage had to say about the game:

“Beyond: Two Souls is a very personal story to me. I wanted to create a journey into the life of a character, discovering Jodie Holmes from when she was a kid up to when she is an adult. Through the different strong moments of her life, I wanted to show how what we experience makes us who we are. It is a story about accepting oneself, about identity, about death and what’s on the other side. Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe delivered incredibly intense and moving acting performances, making the journey of Jodie Holmes an experience that may well haunt you for a long time.”

And here’s Guillaume de Fondaumière, co-CEO of Quantic Dream, on the title’s PC release:

“After the successful launch of Heavy Rain’s PC version through the Epic Games Store last month, we are thrilled to be releasing Beyond: Two Souls fully optimized for PC.”

If you’re not familiar with the game, watch the trailer below, followed by info on how to enter our giveaway:

