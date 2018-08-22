‘The Big Bang Theory’ to Be Bazing-Gone in 2019

0

The Big Bang Theory, CBS’ massively popular multi-cam sitcom from Chuck Lorre about a group of genius nerds and the people who tolerate them, is coming to an end after its 12th season. The series will come to a close with 279 episodes, a record for the longest running multi-cam comedy series of all time. The final season is set to bow on CBS on Monday, September 24.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said,

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Over its run, The Big Bang Theory nabbed an insane 46 Emmy nominations, including a truly bonkers four Outstanding Comedy Series wins from 2011 to 2014. Objectively more important, there is also now a monkey named after Jim Parsons‘ Dr. Sheldon Cooper living in the Columbus Zoo. This show has left a footprint, is what I’m communicating here. Say what you will about The Big Bang Theory—like, for instance, it was an aggressively unfunny show that misunderstood nerd culture on an almost toxic level and simultaneously served as an example of the fact CBS is mostly watched by actual dinosaurs left over from the Mesozoic Era—but the type of ratings it brought in during this period of I’ll-watch-it-later television is downright historic. CBS will most likely be searching for another show like The Big Bang Theory until the day an actual black hole swallows us all.

So farewell, The Big Bang Theory. Please consider taking Young Sheldon out into the void with you when you go.