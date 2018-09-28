Exclusive: ‘Big City Greens’ Gets a Spooky New Opening for Its Halloween Special

0

It’s my spine-tingling pleasure to bring you an exclusive look at the spooky new intro for Big City Greens‘ upcoming Halloween special, “Blood Moon.” The Disney Channel toon from the minds and imaginations of Chris and Shane Houghton is getting a jump on the horrifying holiday by delivering a twist on the outstanding intro sequence and theme song. Normally, this intro sums up the whimsical tale of a country family making the move to the big city, but with the Blood Moon on the rise, things have taken a dark turn for Cricket & Co. Just how spooky things get in the special itself remains to be seen, but this intro is a tantalizing teaser for sure.

Awash in red, the new Big City Greens intro features jump scares and subliminal messaging throughout, and every frame is worth a click of the pause button. It harkens back to The Simpsons and that show’s classic, long-running “Treehouse of Horror” intros that pump the scares up a few notches. There’s some spooky stuff here for sure, and you can see just how scary it gets when Big City Greens “Blood Moon”, featuring the return of guest star Danny Trejo, airs on Disney Channel, Saturday, October 6th at 8:00 am.

For comparison, here’s a look at the original intro for Big City Greens, with a theme song performance by “The Mowgli’s”, which was originally unveiled during Comic-Con 2017:

Now, here’s the super-spooky Halloween special version!

Saturday, October 6th Big City Greens “Blood Moon” (Rated TV-Y7)

(8:00 – 8:30 A.M. EDT) On Halloween, a spooky Blood Moon rises and turns the Greens’ farm animals into a horde of zombie-like creatures. *Danny Trejo (“Spy Kids”) returns as Remy’s bodyguard, Vasquez.

Big City Greens follows Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who just moved to the big city. His curiosity and enthusiasm will lead him and his wildly out of place family on epic journeys, perilous escapes, and into the hearts of his new neighbors. The voice cast is Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as quirky older sister Tilly Green and Bob Joles as hard-working father Bill Green.

The guest voice cast includes Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm as store manager Louis; Emmy Award-nominated Raven-Symoné as news reporter Maria Media; GRAMMY Award-nominated Busta Rhymes as a wise fish; Danny Trejo as bodyguard Vasquez; Academy Award-winner Jim Rash as waiter Ted; Paul F. Tompkins and Lauren Lapkus as city hipsters Justin and Val; Andy Daly as Officer Keys; Scott Aukerman as a radio DJ; Griffin McElroy as a pepper merchant; Paul Scheer as supermarket manager Chip Whistler; Zeno Robinson as Cricket’s best friend, Remy; Lorraine Toussaint as Remy’s mom, Rashida; Colton Dunn as Remy’s dad; and Anna Akana as café barista, Gloria.

