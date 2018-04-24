Facebook Messenger

Baymax Announces the ‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ Premiere Date and Guest Cast

Big news! Disney’s Big Hero 6 The Series will launch this summer with a premiere weekend event that features two back-to-back episodes on both Saturday, June 9th and Sunday, June 10th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT, on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD platforms. In the weeks following the premiere weekend, new episodes will then debut every Saturday through September. As a bonus, the new show’s outstanding roster of celebrity guest stars has also been revealed.

Joining the stellar cast as a guest star on the animated series will be Emmy Award-nominated Christy Carlson Romano–who reunites with her Kim Possible creative team of Emmy Award-winning producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi–who will play bot-fighter Trina. Additional guest voice cast includes celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown as cooking competition participant Bolton Gramercy and host Yum Laboughé, respectively; Daniel Henney and James Cromwell  reprise their feature film roles as Hiro’s brother Tadashi and Professor Callaghan, respectively; Susan Sullivan as Fred’s mother; John Michael Higgins as Fred’s sidekick robot Mini-Max; Diedrich Bader as pompous local TV reporter Bluff Dunder; Sean Giambrone as Fred’s geeky archrival Richardson Mole; Naoko Mori as thief-for-hire Momakase; Lucas Neff as fast-food mascot Noodle Burger Boy; and Mara Wilson as self-made billionaire Liv Amara. And a special someone has more to share with you!

Watch Baymax’s video announcement below:

“Big Hero 6 The Series” premieres Saturday, June 9 at 9:00am EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

Executive producers McCorkle and Schooley said:

“The ‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ crew has been busy cooking up exciting new adventures for Hiro, his best friend Baymax and the rest of the Big Hero 6 team as they continue their journey together in San Fransokyo. We cannot wait for the audience to come along for the fast and funny ride.”

Big Hero 6 The Series, based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film, continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Image via Disney Channel

Beginning Thursday, May 31st, shorts featuring Baymax will debut across Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube. A line of consumer products will be available on shopDisney.com on May 1st, at Disney store on June 1st and at retailers nationwide on July 1st. A DVD from Walt Disney Studios titled Big Hero 6 The Series: Back in Action! will be released on June 26th.

The Big Hero 6 The Series voice cast is Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass; Ryan Potter as Hiro; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Jamie Chung as Go Go; Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei; Khary Payton as Wasabi; Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; Brooks Wheelan as Fred; David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff; and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Recurring guest voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville; Haley Tju as Karmi; Andrew Scott as Obake; and Andy Richter as Globby.

In addition to McCorkle and Schooley, Emmy Award-winning Nick Filippi serves as executive producer and supervising director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.

