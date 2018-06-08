Exclusive: ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Embraces S.T.E.A.M. in a New Featurette

0

Disney’s Big Hero 6 The Series is ready to launch this weekend with a premiere event featuring two back-to-back episodes on both Saturday, June 9th and Sunday, June 10th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT, on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD platforms. In the weeks following the premiere weekend, new episodes will then debut every Saturday through September. To celebrate the small-screen debut of Hiro, Baymax and the crew’s new adventures, we have an exclusive S.T.E.A.M.-powered featurette from the show to share with you today!

In this behind-the-scenes look, the cast and crew of Big Hero 6: The Series chat about the importance of science education for kids and how the show itself portrays science as it truly is: cool, exciting, and superheroic. Each of the characters and their chosen scientific specialty gets their time to shine, like Hiro’s focus on robotics, Honey Lemon’s chemical concoctions, and Go Go’s maglev tech. Another cool aspect is that the animated series’ science is grounded in reality even though they take the characters’ creations to extremes in battling threats to San Fransokyo. This featurette offers a great look at the series and a nice nod to real-life S.T.E.A.M. so check it out!

Check out the S.T.E.A.M.-focused featurette for Big Hero 6: The Series below:

Big Hero 6 The Series, based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film, continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.