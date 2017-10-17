‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ to Kick Things Off with a TV Movie, ‘Baymax Returns’

0

It’s been some time since we’ve seen our buddy Baymax and the Big Hero 6 team; almost three years to the day, in fact. But that all changed today as Disney XD has announced the launch date for the network’s TV series take on the Disney animated movie. Much like how the channel’s recent relaunch of DuckTales kicked things off with a TV movie before rolling out weekly episodes, so too will Big Hero 6 be making a splash with an hourlong premiere event before arriving in earnest in early 2018.

Disney XD’s animated Big Hero 6 The Series is set to launch Monday, November 20th from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST, with a one-hour primetime television movie. Baymax Returns will air simultaneously on Disney XD and Disney Channel, and on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD. Immediately following the TV movie, two special full-length preview episodes of Big Hero 6: The Series will debut exclusively on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD. “Pocket Baymax,” a customizable, interactive virtual assistant which brings Baymax to life, launches on DisneyNOW that same day.

Set in the fictional city of San Fransokyo, Baymax Returns explores the moment in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film after Hiro believes that his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax is lost in the portal forever and discovers the chip his brother Tadashi designed to create Baymax. 14-year-old tech genius Hiro begins school as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology and sets off to rebuild Baymax, but his overconfidence and penchant for taking shortcuts leads him and the newly minted Big Hero 6 team – Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred – into trouble.

The series, which will debut in early 2018 on Disney XD, continues the adventures and friendship of Hiro, Baymax and the Big Hero 6 team, picking up immediately following the events of the feature film. Beginning Friday, November 24th, Big Hero 6: The Series shorts will roll out every Friday for six consecutive weeks on Disney XD, the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD YouTube. The TV movie, series and shorts will roll out through 2018 on Disney XD channels and Disney Channels worldwide.

Reprising their roles from the feature film are Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Also joining the main voice cast are Khary Payton as Wasabi and Brooks Wheelan as Fred. Recurring guest voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville, Haley Tju as Karmi, Andrew Scott as Obake and Andy Richter as Globby.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning global hit Disney Channel series Kim Possible, serve as executive producers. Filippi also serves as supervising director.