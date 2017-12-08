Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially Happening; Andrea Arnold Set to Direct

0

Get ready for more juicy drama and gorgeous coastal California interior design porn, because Big Little Lies is officially coming back for Season 2. HBO has renewed the intended limited series for a seven-episode follow-up season with a big creative shakeup. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have signed on to return as stars and executive producers, as well as writer and producer David E. Kelley, but Big Little Lies season 2 is getting a new director with American Honey helmer Andrea Arnold stepping in to direct all seven episodes. Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club) helmed the first season. Arnold has previously directed for TV on Amazon’s Transparent and I Love Dick.

Per HBO, Season 2 of “the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.” Kelley will once again pen all seven scripts, working from a story by Liane Moriarty, author of the hit novel the first season was based on.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.””

This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman added. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

Most of the original cast is expected to return alongside Kidman and Witherspoon. Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott featured in Season 1.

No word yet on a release date, but previous reports suggest that HBO is eyeing a Spring 2018 production start.