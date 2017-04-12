‘Big Little Lies’ Author Considering Season 2 Story Ideas

0

HBO’s adaptation of Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty‘s best-selling novel, was always conceived of as a miniseries. But in this new climate of “limited series” never really being limited (if they’re proved popular), as soon as Season 1 came to a close fans were clamoring for more. Yes, Season 1 ended pretty perfectly, but there is still so much more to legitimately explore within this fictionalized world of Monterey Bay, California. Just because you enjoy a series doesn’t mean there needs to be more of it (I’ve often spoken up in defense of the miniseries), but in this case, it feels like there are many more stories left untold — especially those of true female friendship.

I wrote about that more extensively in an editorial on why Big Little Lies needs a second season, which not only came on the heels of the finale but on director Jean-Marc Valleé‘s comments that “…this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2. That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a Season 2, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

However, executive producers and stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have expressed their desire for more Big Little Lies, with Witherspoon even encouraging fans to send messages to Moriarty asking her to work on Season 2 storylines. Now, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Moriarty has been doing just that.

“I have started to think about ways this could continue. The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.”

Moriarty also commented that one story that could be expanded is that of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) who in the book is revealed to have suffered abuse by her father.

“My original reaction was ‘What have they done? How have they left that out? But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie’s true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It’s implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn’t argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two.”

As I’ve said before, I’d also be fine if the show just turned into Ms. Madeline’s Monterey Mysteries, although one of the things that made Season 1 so powerful was its deep consideration and raw portrait of rape and physical abuse. I think that stellar cast could pull anything off, but another major part of the series’ success was its sumptuous filmmaking at the hands of Valleé, who doesn’t currently seem interested in continuing. But anything is possible!

Where do you stand, readers? Should there be more Big Little Lies, or are you happy with where things left off?