Don’t Expect ‘Big Little Lies’ or ‘True Detective’ to Come Back Before 2019

HBO is all about the wait these days. It was recently confirmed that we’re going to have to wait until 2019 to see the final season of Game of Thrones, and it sounds like that year’s gonna be one heck of a doozy for HBO because network president Casey Bloys has confirmed that neither Big Little Lies nor True Detective will return this year.

While at the TCA press tour, Bloys spoke with THR to address the upcoming slate of HBO programming. Asked about if we can hope to see True Detective Season 3 this year, he kept it concise and specific. “No, 2019,” Bloys said. Nic Pizzolatto‘s crime series is in the casting process with Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo, actor Stephen Dorff already on board to lead the third season.

As for Big Little Lies, Bloys had a bit more to say but wasn’t quite as clear when we’ll see the second season of the award-winning series. “They start shooting in the spring. It’s not going to air in 2018,” he said. With Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée sitting out the new season, HBO recently recruited Fish Tank and American Honey director Andrea Arnold to helm Season 2.

Asked about the possibility of a third Season, the HBO boss didn’t sound overly optimistic, but didn’t rule out the idea either.