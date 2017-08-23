NSFW ‘Big Mouth’ Clips Teach Kids the Horrors of the Birds and the Bees

0

Something awkward is coming to Netflix later this September. Big Mouth–a 10-episode, half-hour adult animated comedy–tackles the taboo topic of adolescence, puberty, and burgeoning sexuality. It’s a touchy subject that requires maturity and poise, so who better to handle it than Nick Kroll and his best pal Andrew Goldberg?

Kroll, Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the Netflix production. Kroll will voice the childhood version of his namesake, along with a host of other characters, while comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to Andrew. Also joining the cast are Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein, among others.

The release date announcement came with a pair of NSFW clips that clue viewers in to the visual style, sense of humor, and maturity level of the series. It’s definitely not a kids show–they’re not trying to walk adolescents through the pitfalls of puberty after all–so one wonders who the target audience is. Adults who can appreciate the hilarious awkwardness of adolescence now that they’re a safe distance from it? Teens who need a bit of humor to help get them through their own insecurities? It’s hard to tell exactly from these clever clips, but Big Mouth could prove to be more than just a surface-level laugher.

Big Mouth premieres on Friday, September 29th exclusively on Netflix.

Check out the two NSFW teaser clips for Big Mouth below:

The glorious nightmare of puberty doesn’t discriminate. All genders treated equally. Big Mouth arrives on Netflix, September 29.

When hormones go wild, things get messy. Literally. Big Mouth is coming to Netflix, September 29.

And here’s the first look at the poster for Big Mouth, courtesy of EW: