Netflix Orders Three More Seasons of ‘Big Mouth’

Netflix isn’t going one season at a time with its terrific animated sitcom Big Mouth. Following the lead of adult swim when it ordered a bunch of episodes of Rick and Morty, Netflix has announced that they’ve ordered three more seasons of Big Mouth. Since every season has been ten episodes, this probably comes out to thirty more episodes of the show, which deals with a bunch of middle school kids dealing with the physical and emotional horrors of puberty.

Additionally, Netflix’s deal with Brutus Pink, the newly formed animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, will lead to a variety of animated projects in film and television “that are adult, funny and emotional.” Whether this means Big Mouth spinoffs or completely new projects remains to be seen.

My wife and I started watching Big Mouth earlier this year and just tore through it. Although the show is absolutely filthy in its depictions of budding sexuality, it all holds together because there’s a sweet and honest core the empathizes with the characters and their struggles. We’re always on the side of these weirdos and their problems remind us of what we went through at that age. It’s incredibly charming in addition to being painfully hilarious.

Big Mouth will return for its third season this fall. Here’s the official synopsis for Big Mouth: