Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Adds Gina Rodriguez & David Thewlis to the Shame Spiral

One of the most unabashed, earnest, and hilarious explorations of the awkwardness of adolescence comes courtesy of the animated Netflix comedy series Big Mouth. Season 1 of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg‘s unapologetic revisit to their teenage years laid bare some of the deepest-held and most-embarrassing questions kids have during puberty and it did so in an outrageously funny way. Season 2 looks to continue that trend with returning players and new additions, like Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis, with the latter playing a “Shame Wizard”, of course.

Season 2 of Big Mouth returns to Netflix sometime this year and will also feature Kroll alongside John Mulaney and potentially returning voice-actors Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein who would reprise their zany roles.

Check out the new additions to the team in newly revealed images below:

“Gina”, voiced by Gina Rodriguez (Jane: The Virgin) is a girl on Missy and Jessi’s soccer team who shakes up the social dynamics of the school…

“The Shame Wizard”, voiced by David Thewlis (Fargo and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) is the Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids, stoking their deepest shame!

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Big Mouth: