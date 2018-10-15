‘Big Mouth’ Season 2: Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein on Their Amazing Netflix Comedy

0

Almost everyday someone is telling me that I’ve got to watch [insert show here] because of a myriad of reasons. I’m sure the same thing is happening to you.

The fact is, we live in an amazing time where the abundance of brilliant television is actually a problem, because no matter who you are, you physically cannot keep up with the content being produced by the networks, cable channels and streaming services.

So while I’m sure you are still trying to catch up on the last few shows people have told you about, I’m here to add another amazing show to your list: Big Mouth. If you haven’t yet heard of this brilliant animated comedy on Netflix, it’s created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, and it’s about a group of friends whose lives are thrown into chaos due to the wonders and horrors of puberty. Trust me when I say you’ve never seen any show, on any channel, take on this material with such an honest look while also being able to make a ton of jokes about the general awkwardness of such monumental changes. Every episode has made me laugh out loud and also caused me to have massive flashbacks to being a kid. I cannot recommend this show enough and think the show deals with sex education better than anything I’d ever seen in school growing up.

With Big Mouth season 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein. During the interview they talked about if Netflix ever told them they couldn’t do something, the amazing second episode of the second season which tackles how people look at their own bodies, the shame wizard, how much of the two season storyline did they know going in, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the show, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Big Mouth features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, Jessi Klein, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Kind, Kat Dennings and David Thewlis. For more on Big Mouth season 2 read Dave Trumbore’s glowing review.

Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein: