‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Debut Date and More Hormone Humor

0

What a weird, wonderful surprise Big Mouth turned out to be when it debuted last year. Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Netflix’s animated comedy about how weird it is to get boners for the first time eventually morphed into a tender, but still hilarious look at growing up, first loves, and the general awkwardness of the human condition that joins us all together. Plus, you know, how weird it is to get boners for the first time. Now, Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Big Mouth season 2, and it drives home the youthful lesson introduced in the first arc: There truly is no escaping your Hormone Monsters.

Season 2 sees the return of a top-tier voice cast, led by Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, and Jason Mantzoukas. (I could keep going: Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph…) Joining the cast this year is David Thewlis as The Shame Wizard, which is the most delightful sentence I’ve ever typed in my brief time on this Earth.

Check out the teaser and a few new images below. Big Mouth season 2 debuts on Netflix Friday, October 5.

Here is the official synopsis for Big Mouth season 2: