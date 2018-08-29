‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Debut Date and More Hormone Humor

What a weird, wonderful surprise Big Mouth turned out to be when it debuted last year. Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Netflix’s animated comedy about how weird it is to get boners for the first time eventually morphed into a tender, but still hilarious look at growing up, first loves, and the general awkwardness of the human condition that joins us all together. Plus, you know, how weird it is to get boners for the first time. Now, Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Big Mouth season 2, and it drives home the youthful lesson introduced in the first arc: There truly is no escaping your Hormone Monsters.
Season 2 sees the return of a top-tier voice cast, led by Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, and Jason Mantzoukas. (I could keep going: Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph…) Joining the cast this year is David Thewlis as The Shame Wizard, which is the most delightful sentence I’ve ever typed in my brief time on this Earth.
Check out the teaser and a few new images below. Big Mouth season 2 debuts on Netflix Friday, October 5.
Here is the official synopsis for Big Mouth season 2:
Season two of the critically-acclaimed and widely inappropriate series Big Mouth, returns on October 5th, picking up right where it left off, and 7th grade is even more embarrassing than ever. This season the gang is still grappling with all of the emotional baggage that comes with growing up. As their hormones continue to rage, they are confronted with the awkward realities of self-discovery, body image shame, birth control, and countless other excruciating adolescent moments.
Season two features returning players Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein. Joining the cast this season are Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis. Rodriguez voices the character of Gina, who shakes up the social dynamics as the first girl at the middle school who has developed boobs. Thewlis portrays The Shame Wizard, The Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids by stoking their deepest shame.