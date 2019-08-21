New ‘Big Mouth’ Season 3 Photos Tease More Changes for the Kids

0

Even more big changes are coming to Netflix thanks to Big Mouth season 3. Thankfully, the streamer has seen fit to not only share with us tons of new images from the forthcoming season (buckle up, this one looks like a wild ride) but they’ve confirmed the release date, too.

Thanks to a very cheeky new poster for Big Mouth season 3, we now know that the next batch of episodes will be available to stream on Friday, October 4. Fans of the show can expect 10 new episodes featuring even more cringe- and joy-inducing trials and travails from pre-teens Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Missy (Jenny Slate), and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas). Season 3 is the first of three confirmed forthcoming seasons for this hit adult animated comedy after Netflix renewed the show through season 5 earlier this year.

As for the new photos, well, just buckle up because they each tell a pretty interesting story. Take the one show over on the right, which features the core gang standing in front of their lockers. It looks like Andrew has gotten a very drastic haircut (I’d bet good money he’s not handling reactions to his new look well at all) and Jay looks pretty pumped. About what, you ask? Who knows but my money says it’s something very NSFW, which is so on-brand for Jay. Other photos tease the return of Andrew and Nick’s hormone monsters (voiced by Kroll and Maya Rudolph, respectively), an outing where Nick meets a new girl with pink hair, and Andrew discovering the magic of social media. Watch out, world, Big Mouth is comin’ in hot for season 3.

Big Mouth seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Season 3 arrives Friday, October 4. Here’s the official synopsis for Big Mouth: