‘Big Mouth’: Season 3 Trailer Teases More Puberty Mishaps and ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Cameo

Netflix has released the trailer for Big Mouth season 3 and there is so much to process. Jam-packed into a tight two-minute trailer are appearances from the core cast of characters voiced by Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, and Jason Mantzoukas, as well as the return of the puberty monsters, teases of a Queer Eye cameo, and much, much more.

The trailer begins with a real humdinger as Jessi (Klein) sits up in bed and is invited to play the game “Do The Thing!” by her puberty monster and her body. But setting up the decision to masturbate as a game show event and Jessi getting in touch with her own body is one of the ways the season is out to tackle the trickiest aspects of puberty. We also get previews of the Big Mouth boys getting hit hard by hormones, Missy is finally getting a visit from her puberty monster (voiced by Thandie Newton), and the cast of Queer Eye picking the disastrously stunted Coach Steve Steve (voiced by Kroll) for a makeover.

But Big Mouth is also going to roll up its sleeves and doing the hard work this season, too. Past episodes about consent and female sexuality have shown this show is not afraid of talking about the more nuanced aspects of sexuality and relationships. In season 3, discussions around gender identity will be touched on, and possibly focused through, additional newcomer Ali Wong‘s character who proclaims in the trailer she’s pansexual. Andrew (voiced by Mulaney) will be dealing with some troubling thoughts around his possible attraction to his cousin (whew), and the girls will be fighting back against being objectified by the boys after a list ranking them by how hot they are gets circulated around the middle school.

This is going to be an absolute trip of a season. Fans are going to be pleased by what this season 3 trailer is promising. And if you’ve yet to get into Big Mouth but are interested by what you see, go binge the first two seasons and then buckle up for the third one, which arrives imminently.

Big Mouth season 3 premieres on October 4. Check out the official trailer below.

Check out the official synopsis for Big Mouth season 3, too: