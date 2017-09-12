Netflix’s NSFW ‘Big Mouth’ Trailer Is Super Going to Offend Some Folks

0

If you’ve been waiting all your life for an adult animated comedy series that takes shots at puberty and adolescence with a gloves-off, pull-no-punches approach, then Netflix’s Big Mouth is the show for you. The 10-episode, half-hour series hails from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. If you’re familiar with their work, you might have an idea of what tone Big Mouth is aiming for, but boy is this new NSFW trailer something else.

Most shows, hell, most people are unwilling to wade into the minefield that is teenage puberty, but Big Mouth steamrolls right through the most awkward period of life without pausing. Fronting the show are comedian John Mulaney, who lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll–who also serves as co-creator and executive producer–voices many roles that include his best friend, Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voices to the series.

Kroll, Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the Netflix production, which launches on Friday, September 29th. Be sure to visit Netflix’s page for Big Mouth and put it on your list.

Check out the series’ first NSFW trailer below:

Relive puberty from the safety of your sofa. Big Mouth is coming to Netflix, September 29. Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Be sure to check out two previously released clips from Netflix’s Big Mouth before it arrives in earnest in a couple of weeks. And let us know your thoughts in the comments!