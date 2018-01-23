Oscars: The 7 Biggest Snubs and Surprises from This Year’s Nominations

0

If you’ve been following along with my Oscar Beat column here on Collider, you know I’ve been closely watching and analyzing this year’s awards race ever since August basically. Today, the moment of truth finally arrived in the form of the Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, and as always, there were some surprises to be found. For the most part, however, if you’ve been paying attention to the race, things played out pretty much as expected—aside from one or two egregious snubs that are pretty dumb and a big surge for one particular film.

So yeah, let’s dig into it. From the perspective of someone who’s been closely watching the ebbs and flows of this year’s race, here are the biggest surprises and snubs: