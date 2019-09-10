The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 220 – Mailbag!

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re doing a mailbag episode. We’re currently at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, so last week we asked for you, our loyal listeners, to shoot us some questions we could answer on a mailbag episode. Thanks to you (questions are always appreciated!), we talked about biggest WTF movies, frivolous purchases, least-favorite movie take, and much more.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, we’re bringing back Reader Hot Takes! If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.