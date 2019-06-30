Excellent! ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ to Start Production in New Orleans this Week

0

Strange things are about to be a-foot in New Orleans. After literal decades of hypes, teases, and false starts, Bill & Ted Face the Music will start shooting on Monday, July 1, according to co-writer Ed Solomon. “Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00,” Solomon wrote on Twitter. Barring anyone from the past or future arriving to stop it, this is real, this is a thing that’s actually happening, and this is, to borrow a phrase from a couple of scholars, most excellent.

Face the Music will catch up with time-traveling bros Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill Preston (Alex Winter) years after they were told their music would one day bring peace to humankind. The film, directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) from a script by original creators Solomon and Chris Matheson, will pick up with a Bill and Ted who have…definitely not brought peace to humankind yet. Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) have joined the cast as the Wyld Stallions’ daughters, Thea Preston and Billie Logan.

Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett also came aboard to play Ted’s younger brother, along with Barry breakout Anthony Carrigan in a yet-to-be-revealed role. William Sadler will return as Death from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey—fingers crossed Carrigan is playing Death Jr.—while Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. will reprise their roles as Missy and Chet Logan.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2021.