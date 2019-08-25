‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Wraps Filming According to Sentimental Ed Solomon Photos

0

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon confirmed filming on Bill & Ted Face the Music had wrapped with a series of commemorative photos and video on Twitter over the weekend. Solomon has been faithfully documenting the Bill & Ted Face the Music shoot down in New Orleans, Louisiana since filming began in June.

The sentimental tweetstorm began when Solomon tweeted out two lone director’s chairs in front of a green screen with “Bill” and “Ted” printed on each. Accompanying the photo was the first whiff of confirmation shooting had finished: “Annnnnd… just like that… it’s in the can.” Solomon followed up the chair photo tweet with another featuring a digital clapboard to commemorate the final time it was in use for filming. The photo also gave fans a sneak peek at the fun Bill & Ted Face the Music logo used during shooting.

Solomon also shared a video taken around set as the cast and crew gathered to say goodbye to the movie. Sadly, there were no sightings of the film’s stars — Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine — but there were plenty of crew members on hand. The camera wove around the set, giving a brief glimpse of what looked like a living room, as all of the crew bid adieu.

And, in perhaps the most perfect way to send off this third (and quite possibly final) film in the Bill & Ted franchise, Solomon posted a nostalgic photo of the cast and crew from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure alongside the Face the Music team. In the latter photo, all of the crew members are striking a pose made famous by Reeves as Ted.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, previous Bill & Ted franchise stars Amy Stoch, Hal Landon, Jr., and William Sadler will reprise their roles as Bill’s stepmom Missy, Ted’s dad, and Death, respectively. Newcomers to the Bill & Ted universe in addition to Weaving and Lundy-Paine include Kid Cudi, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal, Beck Bennett, and Anthony Carrigan. Bill & Ted Face the Music was directed by Dean Parisot (Fun with Dick and Jane, Red 2).

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2021. Here is the official synopsis: