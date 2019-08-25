‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Wraps Filming According to Sentimental Ed Solomon Photos

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon confirmed filming on Bill & Ted Face the Music had wrapped with a series of commemorative photos and video on Twitter over the weekend. Solomon has been faithfully documenting the Bill & Ted Face the Music shoot down in New Orleans, Louisiana since filming began in June.
The sentimental tweetstorm began when Solomon tweeted out two lone director’s chairs in front of a green screen with “Bill” and “Ted” printed on each. Accompanying the photo was the first whiff of confirmation shooting had finished: “Annnnnd… just like that… it’s in the can.” Solomon followed up the chair photo tweet with another featuring a digital clapboard to commemorate the final time it was in use for filming. The photo also gave fans a sneak peek at the fun Bill & Ted Face the Music logo used during shooting.
Solomon also shared a video taken around set as the cast and crew gathered to say goodbye to the movie. Sadly, there were no sightings of the film’s stars — Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine — but there were plenty of crew members on hand. The camera wove around the set, giving a brief glimpse of what looked like a living room, as all of the crew bid adieu.
And, in perhaps the most perfect way to send off this third (and quite possibly final) film in the Bill & Ted franchise, Solomon posted a nostalgic photo of the cast and crew from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure alongside the Face the Music team. In the latter photo, all of the crew members are striking a pose made famous by Reeves as Ted.
In addition to Reeves and Winter, previous Bill & Ted franchise stars Amy Stoch, Hal Landon, Jr., and William Sadler will reprise their roles as Bill’s stepmom Missy, Ted’s dad, and Death, respectively. Newcomers to the Bill & Ted universe in addition to Weaving and Lundy-Paine include Kid Cudi, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal, Beck Bennett, and Anthony Carrigan. Bill & Ted Face the Music was directed by Dean Parisot (Fun with Dick and Jane, Red 2).
Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2021. Here is the official synopsis:
Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.