‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for Director Dean Parisot

BLOOM announced today that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will officially be reuniting on screen after 27 years as the legendary Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., respectively, in the highly anticipated third installment of the Bill & Ted comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Following Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Now You See Me) have penned the script, with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) confirmed to direct.

Here’s what Reeves and Winter had to say, as part of the press release:

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

And here’s your first look at the film’s synopsis, though it’s currently in pre-production so that may change:

When we last met Bill and Ted they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Once prophesized to save the universe with their rock and roll, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends who have not yet fulfilled their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, Bill and Ted find much, much more than just a song.

Reeves is currently in production on Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3, which will be released in May 2019 and will star alongside Winona Ryder in Destination Wedding. After starring in the first two Bill and Ted installments, Winter also starred in The Lost Boys and has since has transitioned to writing and directing as well with credits including the Epix documentary Deep Web and VH1 documentary Downloaded. Recently, he directed and produced two short documentary films for Laura Poitras‘s Field of Vision; Relatively Free and Trump’s Lobby, and up next has Zappa, the first all-access documentary on the life and times of Frank Zappa.

As for Bill & Ted Face the Music, MGM owns the rights to the film and will release in the U.S. under their Orion Pictures banner. BLOOM is handling international sales, which commenced in Cannes this week. Endeavor Content negotiated the deal.

Scott Kroopf will produce together with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.