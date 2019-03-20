Watch Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Announce the ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Release Date

0

Hammerstone Studios announced today that production is set to begin this summer on Bill & Ted 3, a.k.a. Bill & Ted Face the Music, with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles as the eponymous duo for the first time in 30 years. With an overwhelming response and fandom surrounding the cult classic, the original team, along with some new faces, is set to make their most triumphant comeback for the long anticipated third installment. In a new video released today, the title duo announced that Orion Pictures will release the highly anticipated film through United Artists Releasing banner in theaters nationwide on August 21, 2020.

The time-travelling buddy comedy, shooting in New Orleans, will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Now You See Me, Mosaic).

Scott Kroopf (Limitless) produces alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh will be executive producing along with John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

Check out the announcement video below:

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

While we wait for Bill & Ted, Reeves will continue his captivating, jaw-dropping performances in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which will hit theaters on May 17th, as well as the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, which stars Ali Wong and Randall Park. He’ll also lend his voice as to new character in Disney’s Toy Story 4, which will be Reeves’ first role in an animated film.

Winter, meanwhile, also starred in The Lost Boys and on Broadway in The King & I and Peter Pan. Additionally a prolific writer and director–with credits including the Epix documentaries Deep Web and The Panama Papers, as well as the VH1 documentary Downloaded and two short documentary films for Laura Poitras’s Field of Vision, Relatively Free and Trump’s Lobby–Winter next has Zappa, the first all-access documentary on the life and times of Frank Zappa and the documentary Showbiz Kids for HBO and Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films.