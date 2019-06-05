‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Casts Netflix Stars as the Wyld Stallyns’ Daughters

0

Back in early April, I tweeted that the upcoming Bill & Ted sequel would feature the Wild Stallyns’ daughters, and sure enough it was announced Wednesday that Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) have been cast alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The sequel will find the time-traveling duo joined by their daughters in their quest to save the universe. Weaving will play Bill’s daughter, Thea Preston, while Lundy-Paine will play Ted’s daughter, Billie Logan. That’s right — Bill and Ted named their daughters after one another! If that’s not the sweetest thing you’ve ever heard, I mean…

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing Face the Music from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black). And speaking of returning team members, Hammerstone Studios has also confirmed that William Sadler will return as Death, who first appeared in Bogus Journey.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill & Ted team,” said Scott Kroopf, who’s producing alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh will be executive producing along with John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

Weaving is a rising star who most recently seen in Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. In 2017, Weaving starred in McG’s The Babysitter for Netflix, and she recently wrapped the indie movie Guns Akimbo, in which she stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe. Weaving next stars in Fox Searchlight’s horror-thriller Ready or Not, which I’m looking forward to seeing this August. Weaving is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Lundy-Paine recently appeared in The Glass Castle alongside Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts, and she currently stars opposite Keir Gilchrist in the Netflix original series Atypical. The up-and-coming actress recently wrapped shooting Jay Roach‘s star-studded Fox News drama Fair and Balanced, which is expected to be a major awards contender this fall. She’s repped by Gersh.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face the Music via United Artists Releasing on Aug. 21, 2020. The studio also has the Child’s Play reboot opening later this month, and I can’t wait to get a look at that one.