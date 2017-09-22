Showtime to Develop a Series from Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s Upcoming Novel

0

It seems that the entire Clinton family has been busy writing. As part of the continual blending of entertainment and politics, former U.S. President Bill Clinton is collaborating on a novel with bestselling author James Patterson called The President Is Missing. Today, Showtime announced that they have acquired the rights for the book in order to make it a TV series. Set for publication in 2018, “President Clinton and Patterson tell the startling story of a sitting U.S. president’s disappearance, with the level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know – generating a powerful, one-of-a-kind thriller. Though fictional, the story brings to life the pressures and realities of the most important position in the world.”

And you better believe that pundits will be picking this thing apart from front to back trying to figure out what is based on real life. Spill that tea, Bill!

Clinton, who like most former Presidents seems to be having the time of his life, gave a short statement about the Showtime announcement, saying “I’m really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim. And I can’t wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life.”

David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks, added,

“Bringing THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING to SHOWTIME is a coup of the highest order,” Nevins said. “The pairing of President Clinton with fiction’s most gripping storyteller promises a kinetic experience, one that the book world has salivated over for months and that now will dovetail perfectly into a politically relevant, character-based action series for our network.”

Patterson also expressed his thoughts on the story, saying “The White House is such an exciting world to explore and is made even more so with the unique insights of a former President. Rich storytelling opportunities for this series abound.”

I am genuinely intrigued by this as both a book and a TV series (let’s be real, Bill can spin a yarn!) We’ll let you know more as we hear it, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts on the collaboration in the comments. Honestly, it’s all just filling time until we get the Trump White House tell-all.