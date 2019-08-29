‘Inside Bill’s Brain’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Candid Bill Gates Documentary

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the streaming service’s upcoming Bill Gates documentary Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. Directed by An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, the three-part documentary chronicles the life of the tech visionary and, most strikingly, how he shifted his focus to more philanthropic endeavors over the last decade or so.

Gates is a participant in the documentary, sitting down for multiple interviews and allowing Davis’ cameras to follow him around, but it does look as though the film will dig into some of the more unsavory aspects of Gates’ life and personality—namely his reputation for being a very tough, demanding boss.

What I’m most interested in here is this supposed turn in personality, or at the very least a change in Gates’ priorities. After revolutionizing the world of PC’s, it’s impossible to deny that Gates has turned his efforts towards philanthropic efforts and combating serious issues like climate change. So then how does he himself perceive that change, and how does it manifest in his personality to those around him? That’s a fascinating area of interest that I’m hopeful this three-part film digs into.

Check out the Inside Bill’s Brain trailer below. The film will premiere this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival and will be released on Netflix on September 20th.

