‘Inside Bill’s Brain’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Candid Bill Gates Documentary

Netflix has released the first trailer for the streaming service’s upcoming Bill Gates documentary Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. Directed by An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, the three-part documentary chronicles the life of the tech visionary and, most strikingly, how he shifted his focus to more philanthropic endeavors over the last decade or so.
Gates is a participant in the documentary, sitting down for multiple interviews and allowing Davis’ cameras to follow him around, but it does look as though the film will dig into some of the more unsavory aspects of Gates’ life and personality—namely his reputation for being a very tough, demanding boss.
What I’m most interested in here is this supposed turn in personality, or at the very least a change in Gates’ priorities. After revolutionizing the world of PC’s, it’s impossible to deny that Gates has turned his efforts towards philanthropic efforts and combating serious issues like climate change. So then how does he himself perceive that change, and how does it manifest in his personality to those around him? That’s a fascinating area of interest that I’m hopeful this three-part film digs into.
Check out the Inside Bill’s Brain trailer below. The film will premiere this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival and will be released on Netflix on September 20th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Inside Bill’s Brain:
From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it.