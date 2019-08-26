Bill Hader on Writing an “Ambitious” Script He Hopes to Direct

0

Barry is easily one of the best shows on TV right now, and as the brainchild of star Bill Hader, he’s shown an incredible range of talents from acting to writing to directing. He received Emmy nominations in all three categories for the most recent second season of Barry, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before he turns his attention to directing a feature.

At the press day for It Chapter Two where Hader plays the adult Richie Tozier, he spoke to Collider’s Steve Weintraub about plans for directing a feature and revealed that he’s currently working on a script:

Collider: Do you have any plans to direct a feature? BILL HADER: Yeah, I’m writing a movie right now that I’d love to direct. I don’t know if I’d be in it. I had so much fun directing on Barry and it’s a thing I’ve always really wanted to do, so other than Barry, that’s where all my energy is at—trying to get the script in a place where I can go shoot it. Can you tease the genre? HADER: I’m figuring it out. [laughs] I’m not trying to be coy. I just had my good friend Duffy Boudreau come over and I pitched it to him and he was like, “Oh. This is ambitious.” [laughs] I don’t think that means ambitious as in it costs a lot of money. It’s just the storytelling aspect of it.

It’s perhaps not so surprising that the script doesn’t fit into a simple genre. Barry also defies easy categorization as it flits between darkly absurd comedy and heart-wrenching tragedy. Hopefully the success of Barry will have studios lining up to let Hader get behind the camera on a feature film, which would likely shoot after Hader finishes a third season of Barry, which has already been ordered by HBO.

Come back soon for more from our interview with Hader. It Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6th and also stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa, and Bill Skarsgard.