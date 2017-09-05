Bill Nighy Is a Sassy Victorian Detective in an Exclusive ‘The Limehouse Golem’ Clip

0

You can always count on Bill Nighy to deliver his signature brand of sass and a dose of lovable humanity to any role, no matter the setting. For his latest film, Nighy takes us to Victorian London in The Limehouse Golem, a new period thriller from X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service screenwriter Jane Goldman. Adapted from Peter Ackroyd‘s 1994 novel, the film stars Nighy as Inspector Kildare, a veteran detective on the hunt for the titular serial killer, The Limehouse Golem, who is tormenting investigators with a string of dead bodies and cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood.

Directed by Juan Carlos Medina (Painless), The Limehouse Golem also stars Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke, Eddie Marsan, and Daniel Mays, and arrives in theaters September 8. Watch our exclusive clip below and be sure to check out Adam’s full review.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Limehouse Golem: