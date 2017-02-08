‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ in the First Trailer for the Science-Backed Netflix Series

0

Do we really need science? I mean, in our current culture that seems to prefer alt-facts to actual facts and decries professional reporting as “fake news”, does it really matter what educated people who apply the scientific method to better understand the world and how it works have to say? Bill Nye thinks it does. The famous “Science Guy” returns to television to continue his career as a science communicator in Netflix’s upcoming series Bill Nye Saves the World, which just unveiled its first trailer.

In addition to Nye, guest stars including Rachel Bloom, Zach Braff, Joel McHale, Diamond Stone, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Wil Wheaton, and DJ Steve Aoki will appear, along with Karlie Kloss, Emily Calandrelli, Joanna Hausmann, Derek Muller, and Nazeem Hussain. Here’s hoping Nye & Co. can reach a much wider audience those who are already scientifically informed through the power of the streaming giant.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World:

Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show. Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality. Bill Nye Saves The World arrives April 21, only on Netflix.

According to their press release, each episode of the series “will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.”

Here’s what Nye himself had to say about the exciting new series:

“Since the start of the Science Guy show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science. Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

Bill Nye Saves the World is produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi serve as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Michael Naidus (The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson) serves as showrunner and Executive Producer. Writer and standup comedian Mike Drucker serves as Head Comedy Writer; and, astronomer, author and award-winning science communicator Phil Plait serves as Head Science Writer.